FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 27th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.