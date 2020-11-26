FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Issued By Barrington Research

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE HSC opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

