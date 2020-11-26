FYDcoin Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $521,656.02 and $451.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000339 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000075 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 526,101,479 coins and its circulating supply is 502,923,059 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.