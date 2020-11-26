GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One GAMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $339,517.89 and approximately $172.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00368975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.03032719 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

