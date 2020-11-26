Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gartner were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gartner by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.