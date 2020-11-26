Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 16.39 ($0.21), with a volume of 124261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.47.

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) Company Profile (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

