General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Randall D. Mott Sells 25,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.