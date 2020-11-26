Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GTH opened at $13.27 on Monday. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

