Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

