Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Down 26.9%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) shares were down 26.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 190,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 32,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

