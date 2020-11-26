Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Self Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Self Storage stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Global Self Storage worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

