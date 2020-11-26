Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a P/E ratio of -303.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.