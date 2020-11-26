GoldMint 24-Hour Volume Reaches $992.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $416,116.11 and $992.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoldMint

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

