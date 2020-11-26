Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

