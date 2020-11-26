GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $38.57 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $49,466,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

