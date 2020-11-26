GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Sells $62,762.40 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GoPro stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.80 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

