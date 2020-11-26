Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 259,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 3,377,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,063,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,755,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 16,171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

