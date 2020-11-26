Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gray Television by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 0.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 266,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

