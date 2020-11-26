Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

