Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 122,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

