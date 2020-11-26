Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,661,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 123,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 496,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

