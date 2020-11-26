Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $981,879.84 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.57. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.