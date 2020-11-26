Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €129.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €129.20 ($152.00) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.37 ($179.26).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.97.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.