Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.00

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

