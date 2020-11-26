Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.
Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Harvest Capital Credit
Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.