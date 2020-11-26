Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

