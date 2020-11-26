Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

