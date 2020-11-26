Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HAS. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.