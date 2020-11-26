HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.89. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.