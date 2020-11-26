HC Wainwright Boosts Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target to $33.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $1,733,643.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,786,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.