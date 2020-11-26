Head-To-Head Review: Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) & Its Competitors

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vista Oil & Gas to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 2.03, indicating that their average share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million -$32.72 million -6.39 Vista Oil & Gas Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 20.18

Vista Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas Competitors 2728 10003 13570 449 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 44.66%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -25.51% -14.00% -6.16% Vista Oil & Gas Competitors -99.42% 34.68% -1.43%

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas peers beat Vista Oil & Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

