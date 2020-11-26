Head to Head Survey: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and SouthFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 3.61 $10.81 million $0.60 17.25 SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and SouthFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 SouthFirst Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of SouthFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and SouthFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats SouthFirst Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

SouthFirst Bancshares Company Profile

SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for SouthFirst Bank that provides financial services in Alabama. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include automobile, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, share, unsecured, second mortgage, home equity line of credit, and construction loans. The company also provides debit cards; and internet and telephone banking, ATM banking, safe deposit boxes, and bill pay services. It operates branches in Sylacauga, Talladega, and Clanton; and a loan processing office in Hoover. SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sylacauga, Alabama.

