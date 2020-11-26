Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. Helical plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200.43 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.24.

Get Helical plc (HLCL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.