Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $73.01 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $73.01 million and $1.19 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00007419 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00016939 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,015,009 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.