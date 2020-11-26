HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.