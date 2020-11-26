Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Smyth forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.