HEROcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,160.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $183,280.46 and $1,160.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00164453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.01012217 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00269538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00175563 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.