HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $60,935. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

