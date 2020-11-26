HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

HPR opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $60,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth $515,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

