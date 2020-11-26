Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIFS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

