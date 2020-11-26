HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.26

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 10966387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a market cap of $118.04 million and a PE ratio of -51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.