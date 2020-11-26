Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

