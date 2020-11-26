Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $221.00 at Robert W. Baird

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $207.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.