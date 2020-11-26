Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

HZNP opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

