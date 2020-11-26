Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

