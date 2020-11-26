HSBC Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LYG stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
