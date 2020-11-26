HSBC Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LYG stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

