HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 525 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 398.30 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.73. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88).

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

