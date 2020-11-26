HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s (HSBA) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 398.30 ($5.20) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 338.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.73. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -36.21.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

