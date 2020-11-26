HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,673 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 230,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

