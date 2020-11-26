IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Acumen Capital

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of IBIBF opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

