iExec RLC (RLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.74 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005554 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $76.75 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00164453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.01012217 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00269538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00175563 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

